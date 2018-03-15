Here are five general observations about the start of a frenzied free-agency period:
WR money? Crazy — but just wait til next year
Mike Evans’ contract extension (five years, $82.5 million, $55 million guaranteed) prior to the start of free agency with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave us a snapshot of what the 2019 wide receiver market might look like. But when you couple that with what some far lesser receivers have received so far this year, things could really get out of control.
Allen Robinson went to the Chicago Bears for three years, $42 million, with roughly $25 million guaranteed. And that was among the better value deals.
Sammy Watkins went to the Kansas City Chiefs for — get this — a three-year, $48 million deal with a $21M signing bonus and $30M of it guaranteed. So Watkins, who has missed 12 games the past three seasons and averaged fewer than 60 yards per game over his career, will receive $34M over the first two years.
Five years, $40 million ($20M guaranteed) for Paul Richardson. Albert Wilson, now the league’s 25th-highest paid receiver, got $8 million per year. Ryan Grant and his six TDs in four seasons got $10 million guaranteed. And so on …
Some free-agent receivers, such as Terrelle Pryor and Jordan Matthews, are still sitting and waiting. But some of the money here — for less established wideouts — is breathtaking.
You can see why some teams simply never venture into free agency for this position. But next year is the real test. What in the heck are these guys worth now? Due to hit free agency in 2019:
Odell Beckham Jr. Jarvis Landry (unless he works out an extension with the Cleveland Browns soon, which is possible). Stefon Diggs. Brandin Cooks. Amari Cooper. Kelvin Benjamin. Nelson Agholor. Martavis Bryant. Golden Tate. Tyler Lockett. And we’re not even counting Larry Fitzgerald, who could retire, and Randall Cobb.
That group is immensely better on the whole than the 2018 WR offerings. And if the early money this year is any indication, the spending could get out of control 12 months from now. Credit the Bucs: They saw this coming and got Evans locked up now.
Imagine what OBJ must be thinking.
Speaking of receivers …
Let’s hash this out quickly. The Dolphins were unwilling to keep Landry on a one-year tender at $16M per or keep him under a long-term deal (at less than $16M), so they shipped him to Cleveland for a late fourth-rounder and a throwaway pick next year.
Their method of replacing him: Wilson at $8 million and Danny Amendola at $6 million per year. Huh? Wilson is a nice No. 3 or 4 receiver. He blocks his little heart out. He scampers around and make plays. But Wilson just isn’t a difference maker. And adding the brittle, past-his-prime Amendola — whose best work is done in the playoffs with careful regular-season management — is doubling up at really the same position.
That just makes little sense. Both are competitive, smart and savvy. The Dolphins could use some of that. But at $14 million combined, $2 million less than what Landry cost, that’s overspending for luxury. If they combine for 7/8 of the production Landry gave them last year (while taking up an extra roster spot), I’d be surprised. That means 864 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
And frankly, you could question the Browns’ methods here, too. Landry seems awfully expensive to a new team with a new quarterback (whose left tackle just retired) at his current cost. What’s he worth? I don’t know. But $16 million is heavy right now, no doubt. Julian Edelman comes at one-third the cost, e.g.
The Browns have the money, and they in essence were buying the air of respectability with the slew of moves they made prior to free agency. You can see why such a downtrodden team might want to do that: to send a message to prospective free agents, fans and — before he retired, anyway — Joe Thomas that they’re serious about rebuilding in a jiffy.
But right now, even flush with cap room, it would behoove the Browns to wait before extending Landry. Bite the bullet they’ve now taken, let Landry go out there and play angry and maybe they get his best. If so, pay him. If not, move one.
Another curious WR move: The Jacksonville Jaguars refused to tag Robinson … but they turn around and sign a far riskier Donte Moncrief for a one-year deal worth upward of $10 million. Huh? Again, it’s the devil you know and all that. Moncrief has been a career tease. Robinson at least has done it.
The Bears got him on the relative cheap at $14 million per. But the Jags wouldn’t spend $16 million for a potential game changer who is only halfway to 25 years old? I give the Jags a lot of credit how they’ve massaged the cap, managed to sign impactful free agents and make a quick turnaround. They’ve legit contenders now. Snagging Andrew Norwell was a coup, albeit an expensive, above-market one. But losing Robinson? It feels risky.
New York Jets’ QB approach: wing and a prayer
Certainly the most interesting method of problem solving early in free agency has been the Jets’ short-term deals at quarterback with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. There’s sense in both on some levels, but collectively … we have questions.
Bringing back McCown makes sense. He was a pro’s pro and a locker-room favorite, not to mention the dude put up career numbers at age 38. But $10 million is a lot for a guy who might not play the whole season. The Philadelphia Eagles landed Nick Foles for $11 million over two years in 2017, and the Minnesota Vikings got Case Keenum for a cool $2 million in his one year there.
And as much as we like Bridgewater, he’s a huge risk. Yes, he’s only 25, but we don’t really know the status of his knee and if he can beat out McCown initially. Bridgewater signed for one year and $5 million, but it could escalate to a max of $15 million with playing time and other incentives. The Jets would love for him to grab the job and run with it, but that means they will have committed as much as $25 million this year for two quarterbacks, which is the neighborhood of what Kirk Cousins will cost for 2018, plus whatever third QB the Jets will have on the roster. It’s almost certain they’ll have to have a third. And they’d still need to re-up with Bridgewater after the season if he plays well.
It looks like Bryce Petty is on the outs, and Christian Hackenberg might be too. The Jets are still looking hard at the draft for a quarterback as well. That’s the amazing part. Their three-pronged approach might not be the dumbest way to go about things, but it’s clear this was not Plan A.
Credit them for being flexible and mildly creative once it was clear they were out on Cousins and other top QB options. But there’s a whole lot of breath-holding and soothsaying going on here.
Left tackle market out of control
The New York Giants overpaid for Nate Solder. It’s hard to argue it another way. He’s a very good run blocker. He’s an adequate pass blocker who seems to have trouble with certain speed rushers. There will be two or three games next season where you’ll see it: Solder will need help with someone who gets the best of him in the first quarters of games.
Solder was average last season. He started slowly and finished strong, but overall he allowed 74 pressures — nearly five per game — which was more than double any other Patriots offensive lineman last season. On the one hand, he leaves a big void for New England. But on the other, you can certainly argue that the Giants signed a good but not great player at a premium.
It was just the perfect storm for Solder. He’s still in his relative prime at age 30, and the market below him was mostly hot trash. The Giants knew this and knew — especially after failing to land Norwell — that they’d have to make him the highest-paid tackle. (Even though you could name 10 or a dozen tackles who might be better than he is.)
But to blast past the previous highwater mark of $13.4 million per year, well, that’s just poor spending. The details of Solder’s deal reveal that it’s in essence a two-year deal, but that actually makes it worse in one regard: The Giants will be paying him $34.8 million guaranteed over those two years, so in essence that per-year-average really is $17.4 million per.
Several quarterbacks don’t make that much. Case Keenum just signed with the Denver Broncos for a shade more. And, oh yeah, the Giants have a certain wide receiver they should consider paying. This is where overspending on good but hardly great players can get you in real trouble in the long term.
Two OL signings I really liked
Enough with grouchy Eric. Onto some cheerier stuff.
Two great value signings happened this week, and both were offensive linemen. The Browns landed Chris Hubbard for five years and $37.5 million and the Houston Texans signed Senio Kelemete for three years and $12 million. Both could be crucial additions.
First, the Browns needed something. Kudos to them for making a run at Solder and then pivoting to Hubbard when the money got silly. Hubbard isn’t yet a proven left tackle, but he could be good. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley knows what he’s getting, having seen Hubbard as the Steelers’ most valuable fill-in — at left tackle, right tackle and center — the past few seasons.
And for an average salary of $7.5 million with less than half the total value of the deal ($18 million) guaranteed? Sign me up. Look, whomever is tasked to replace Thomas is facing some unreal expectations. It's a shocking act to follow. Whoever it is, they won't be as good as Thomas was. It's as simple as that.
But they have options now. It's not dependent on one man. If they’d rather move Shon Coleman or someone else over to left tackle, fine. Then Hubbard can play right tackle. That’s the beauty of the deal: He’s not locked into one position.
Same with Kelemete. His deal is even cheaper, and he’s been a five-position sub for the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton has praised Kelemete for his versatility and professionalism, working his way up from undersized to undervalued. The Texans nabbed a good one here, and it helps create competition for a unit that needs help at multiple spots. All for really affordable money, too.
Ask any offensive line coach in this league what they want, and it’s positional flexibility. Teams often keep only eight blockers on the 53-man roster and only seven on game days. They need players who can play more than one spot and be able to pinch hit on the fly in case of injury. If you lose one lineman in a game, it’s tough; lose a second one and it can be curtains for most teams.
But with linemen such as Hubbard and Kelemete who have cross-trained at multiple spots and held up well, their value is immense, even if neither are truly dominant blockers.