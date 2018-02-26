AP

4. Marquis Flowers On the list of Bill Belichick trades last offseason, Flowers' name is easily lost in the shuffle with headliners like Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Kony Ealy, among others. But the versatile Flowers played all 19 games and gave New England surprisingly good mileage down the stretch, perhaps making him a key re-signing after 4.5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss in December. The ex-Bengal has tremendous size (6-3, 250) and just turned 26. The Patriots are facing a major front-seven overhaul, and Flowers' limitations, like the rest of the 'D,' were on display in the Super Bowl (see: Corey Clement's touchdown with Flowers in coverage). But it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Flowers re-signed as added Dont'a Hightower insurance, if not to be a moldable starter.