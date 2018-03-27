Years ago, most NFL defensive backs had just one role, whether they were hard-hitting strong safeties, fluid free safeties or slot corners that seldom saw playing time in base packages. A versatile secondary player was a luxury. In a modern league where offenses are continually evolving, having a versatile defensive back is a necessity.
With that in mind, here are three of the best Swiss Army Knife defensive backs in this year's draft class.
Derwin James, Florida State
2017 Statistics: 84 tackles, 11 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 1 touchdown
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Once compared to the late Sean Taylor, Derwin James was one of college football’s most naturally gifted defensive backs during his career at Florida State — which is easily apparent when watching the two-time First-Team All-ACC member.
This is a sturdily-built safety that can comfortably play in the box and be as disruptive as possible when coming off the edge, or make a tackle across the field. Thanks to his 4.47 40-yard dash speed and elite change of direction, James also has the range of any great coverage man.
Here’s a demonstration of the fleet-footed James against No. 1 Alabama last season.
First, there’s James’ edge rushing prowess to get free and throw off the quarterback’s timing with pressure.
On a crucial third down, James (No. 3) is lined up over the right side. He’s left unblocked, giving him a free shot he doesn’t waste at Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts.
From a flat-footed stance, James bursts off the edge in a way that wouldn’t have been accounted for even if there were a man to block him.
James’ role in this game was to play tormentor to whoever was under center. That’s shown by his unreal 10 edge rushes (for a safety) and by his acting as the quarterback spy. Here, Alabama is looking to punctuate a scoring drive. This is where Hurts often proved to be efficient at converting these types of plays into at least positive yardage. Not vs. James, who is in the middle and locked in.
From the start, James’ assignment necessitates that he doesn’t lose sight of Hurts. Once Hurts attempts to leave the pocket to turn the corner, James chases him down effortlessly on a dime.
James wouldn’t be able to make it as a pro safety if he couldn’t flip his hips and cover in the blink of an eye.
On another third down, James comes down into the box near the top. Instead of blitzing like he had done all game, he fluidly leaks out to the running back on a wheel route, matching him stride for stride. That takes away Hurts’ second read, and he forces it to his primary progression, who's stopped short.
James is a tantalizing talent and plug-and-play defensive back capable of turning an average secondary into a prolific one. His concerns stem from an occasional lack of effort as a tackler.
If James lands in a situation with a defensive guru and surrounded by seasoned leaders, watch out for the havoc he’ll cause.
Justin Reid, Stanford
2017 Statistics: 94 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, 5 interceptions, 1 sack
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 207 pounds
Fun fact: While Reid was listed as a safety in 2017, he made a cameo appearance everywhere for Stanford. In 14 starts last season, Reid played 726 snaps — 396 of them were as a nickel corner, 218 as a free safety and 112 were in the box. That means Reid spent nearly as much time holding down the slot as he did as a traditional safety. Clearly this is because Reid is a playmaker who creates an abundance of turnovers and minimal gains in the backfield in run support.
We go to Reid’s first major test of 2017, against arguably this draft’s best quarterback in UCLA’s Josh Rosen, resulting in his top statistical effort as the No. 1 nickel back. With UCLA backed up, Reid (No.8) starts lined up over the tight end and ends up shadowing him near the bottom middle. Once Rosen forces the issue, Reid squats on an opportunity for a turnover.
Note the anticipation by Reid to close on the poor throw, as well as the superb ball skills to finish the interception. A being there at the right time type of effort that only ballhawks such as Reid can understand. The most valuable skill a versatile defensive back like Reid can possess.
Next we highlight Reid’s ability to play man-to-man coverage vs. a twitchy slot receiver.
Manning the slot near the top hash marks, Reid stays in his receiver’s hip pocket on an out and up. A textbook coverage play with Reid not panicking immediately takes away the progression Rosen.
Then there’s Reid's physicality — one of his greatest strengths, which he isn’t shy about using.
As the slot at the bottom, Reid understands his keys with the Bruins attempting to gain cheap yardage. After recognizing the screen pre-snap, he plants his foot in the ground to explode through the receiver and close the door.
The worry on Reid is his tendency to gamble. The ballhawk can bite hard on routes, leaving him susceptible to allowing chunk yardage. Reading the backfield instead of the man isn’t ideal for Reid, as he doesn’t have the desired makeup speed. This shouldn’t be a trouble in the NFL, as intelligent players like him find somewhere to thrive.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
2017 Statistics: 60 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 7 passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 204 pounds
Any conversation regarding the top of the draft over the past several months has included Fitzpatrick, and for good reason. The two-time consensus All-American was one of college football’s most complete defenders the past few years.
Fitzpatrick won both the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back and Chuck Bednarik Award for best overall defensive player last season, an honor the secondary dynamo shares with his most often used professional comparison in Charles Woodson, who had a legendary 1997 at Michigan.
The comparison is valid because the “safety,” Fitzpatrick, can cover the slot, handle linebacker duties and play as the deep man. His motor never stops grinding either. In an imaginative NFL defensive coordinator’s hands, Fitzpatrick should quickly become a household name.
First, we highlight Fitzpatrick in coverage because he can be a marvel, as seen against Clemson in January’s College Football Playoff Semifinal.
As the primary nickel at the top, Fitzpatrick sticks with a quick slot receiver seamlessly in a flipped backpedal here. When the play develops, notice how Fitzpatrick doesn’t give up any space. The quarterback doesn’t pull the trigger into the nonexistent window and takes the sack.
Now let's jump to his tackling and run support — where Fitzpatrick made his name as an award-winning defender.
Fitzpatrick, once again in the slot at the top, has the responsibility to stick with the slippery Hunter Renfrow (No. 13). Once Renfrow moves in to block, Fitzpatrick shoots out of a cannon to collapse the running back screen. Tremendous play recognition.
Last but not least, Fitzpatrick’s killer instinct skill: taking the ball away, this time against Texas A&M on the road to seal a victory. Sitting in his most comfortable slot spot, Fitzpatrick doesn’t fall for any pre-snap misdirection motion. All he does is close that extra one-yard gap like only few can. The difference between a pick and completion.
This isn’t an awful decision by the Aggies quarterback as much as a terrific closing play to bait the passer by Fitzpatrick.
There are virtually no weaknesses to Fitzpatrick’s game because his responsibilities will lie everywhere in the NFL. The team that makes the investment in him gets a versatile secondary game changer of the highest caliber.