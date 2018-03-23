As April and the 2018 NFL draft approaches, multiple teams at the top of the draft order are faced with a mutual need — a franchise quarterback.
Many pundits feel as if there isn’t much daylight between the top quarterback candidates in this class, and while many have their favorites — and teams certainly do — there is one piece of advice this writer could give to decision-makers across the NFL.
Make your choice anyone but Josh Allen.
Without a doubt, each of the top prospects have their blemishes. USC’s Sam Darnold made some awful decisions this season. UCLA’s Josh Rosen had a pair of concussions and both he and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield scare some teams with their outspoken personalities. Mayfield is also shorter than desired.
Allen’s flaws are more dangerous than any of those.
Without a doubt, he has incredible arm strength and size coveted by NFL teams. However, his lack of accuracy outweighs that talent because it’s useless to throw for 70 yards when you miss your target.
In two years as a starter, Allen never had a completion ratio higher than 56.3 percent. Often, his defenders will say he suffered from a lack of good receivers. If he had them, they argue, he’d have had more completions.
Yet, as the below tweet shows, Allen isn’t even in the top three of incoming quarterbacks most afflicted by drops.
Yet nobody is out there complaining about how Rosen, Mayfield, Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph are being held back.
The reality is, Allen has terrible footwork and mechanics — something even he cops to.
He’s right. Allen’s footwork is visibly shaky, and even worse when on the move.
To illustrate, we broke down Allen’s game against Iowa, a 24-3 loss that saw him go 23-of-40 for 174 yards and two interceptions — one to a defensive lineman late in the game —with no completed pass beyond 23 yards.
Iowa ended up ranked 50th in pass yards allowed, with 2,767 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air according to NCAA.com’s team statistics. The Hawkeyes were also ranked 36th in overall defense. They averaged 212.8 yards surrendered through the air per game
Even though it was the first game of the season, where one would expect some rust, this should have been a defense he could move the ball against. Iowa State’s Jacob Park dropped 347 yards and four touchdowns on Iowa the next week. Penn State’s Trace McSorley threw for 284 yards and a touchdown (helped of course by Saquon Barkley’s 211 yards on the ground, no doubt). Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke had a 212 yard, two-touchdown day vs. the Hawkeyes.
McSorley and Park both threw interceptions, but all three quarterbacks managed to top 200 yards, two of them completed over 60 percent of their passes and the third, Park, had a 300-yard day.
Allen, with all his ability and considered one of the top prospects at the position, fell short.
Looking at the Iowa game, it’s easy to see the flaws which Allen has, and which he will have to buck the odds to change for some team at the next level.
7:14, 3rd Quarter: third-and-3, at the Iowa 49-yard line
As you can see in the Gif below, the play is a simple one. It’s designed to get the receiver a slight bit of separation, enough room for a quick catch and a first down. The receiver gets his separation and is right where he is supposed to be, coming back to the first down marker trailing the coverage. There’s plenty of room at the sideline for Allen to give him the ball.
Allen drops back three steps and plants his feet. He’s looking left the whole time, but the outside receiver draws his coverage away, and the inside receiver runs a nice route.
For some reason, Allen shuffles his feet again and moves his left foot wide, opening his body as he unloads the ball. The result is a bad throw, one almost behind his receiver, though it you’re generous you can say it went right at his head.
While the receiver got his hands on it, he couldn’t handle the ball and it sailed through them.
That’s a ball he could have caught, sure, but the ball position is terrible, and with all that space toward the sideline, an inexcusable throw.
His next two passes, just a few minutes later, ends up as more of the same.
The first one, taking place on a second-and-10 on Wyoming’s own 12-yard line, had Allen leaving the pocket (likely by design) only to find pressure. The throw, caught by Tyree Mayfield, is high but that might be excused by the pressure brought from the edge.
The next play, however, is another perfect example of Allen’s footwork issues.
4:09, 3rd Quarter: third-and-5 at the Wyoming 17-yard line
Here, Allen lines up at shotgun in an empty backfield with two receivers to his right and a single receiver to his left.
Pressure comes up the middle, but Allen is already throwing. This play is clearly designed to get the ball out quickly, and Allen does just that.
Unfortunately, his throwing setup is off-kilter again. He doesn’t step into the throw and aims it more than throws it. The result is a ball which sails on him, over and once again behind his receiver, a tight end on a delayed route.
Allen is lucky this wasn’t an interception, and a pick-six at that. The tight end gets a finger on the ball, deflecting it enough so that the safety in the area couldn’t grab it and head to the end zone.
There were multiple throws which Iowa could have — and in the case of a few, should have — picked off. Allen occasionally seems to completely miss defenders in front of or near his receivers.
In one case, a throw with 5:45 left in the game, Allen throws it right into a defender’s hands and, lucky for him, it is dropped.
He wasn’t always so lucky and it’s worth breaking down both times things didn’t bounce his way.
11:46, 4th Quarter: third-and-4 at Iowa's 24-yard line
The first of his two picks has Allen telegraphing his target almost from the moment he takes the snap.
Allen drops back and, despite the pressure not being at critical mass yet, decides to take a few more drops. He also hops as he throws, draining any velocity from his pass as he doesn’t have a stable base to get the ball to his receiver as fast as he needs to.
His telegraphing of his target, plus the awkward release and slow velocity, makes it easy for the defender to snag the ball and nearly run it the other way for six points.
This second Gif shows that, once again, Allen didn’t lead his receiver, throwing slightly behind him and making the defender’s job easier.
The final play is the worst combination of things yet.
4:43, 4th Quarter: third-and-8, Iowa 41-yard line
This play finds Allen with some extra help in the backfield, with three receivers left and one to his right. The running back is actually a receiver, and he slips through the middle of the play for a short pass.
Allen has no time to make this play happen — and that’s not his fault. His blocking on the edge is immediately overwhelmed. Several times during the game, Allen had something similar happen and he would scramble and throw the ball away.
Here, he clearly panics. He can’t see exactly where the running back is, but he knows about where he is supposed to be. Once again, throwing on the move and off his back foot, Allen floats the ball over the middle of the line.
The pass is short — disastrously so in this case. Watching it, one could be excused for thinking he meant to throw it to the defender, as the ball is almost five yards short of Allen’s intended target and almost perfectly placed for a reception.
And here lies the rub with Allen. He clearly has talent. We’ve seen talent like this before, and we’ve seen this lack of footwork and accuracy before. And although occasionally you see a quarterback completely change his delivery and footwork — Aaron Rodgers comes to mind — more often than not, it doesn’t stick.
Because when push comes to shove, habits are tough to break. Allen has been throwing like this for a long time, likely his entire time playing football from youth up to college. We see his footwork disintegrate when he is under pressure in college, and while Iowa was the culprit for this example, you could pull examples from any number of games from his 2017 film.
He will be under far more pressure in the NFL than he saw in the relatively middling competition he went against in Wyoming. And in those moments, NFL history tells us that he will likely revert to bad habits, and those bad habits will lead to interceptions.
Darnold, Rosen and Mayfield have flaws, but they are far more polished and accurate than Allen is. It will take less work to sand off their rough edges, and their potential to bust is therefore much lower.
A top pick at quarterback has to mitigate risk. In this case, Allen carries too much risk. There’s plenty of reasons to like or dislike the other three top quarterbacks, and you can make a strong case for selecting any of them.
Just anyone but Josh Allen.