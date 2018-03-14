Seattle Seahawks tender former Dolphins third overall pick Dion Jordan, not RBs Davis, Rawls

Dion Jordan made the most of his latest NFL chance.
The Miami Dolphins' third overall pick in 2013, who was out of football from 2015-16 because of multiple performance-enhancing drug suspensions and a knee injury, received an original-round tender from the Seattle Seahawks, who'll pay the 28-year-old pass rusher $1.9 million in 2018 after he finished his first season with the club with a bang.
Jordan, the former Oregon standout who managed just three sacks in 26 games in Miami, notched four sacks last season, including one in each of his final three games with the Seahawks.
Now Seattle appears ready to lean on Jordan, who appeared in five games last season, a lot more as they start a new chapter on defense without stalwart pass rushers Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril and CB Richard Sherman, among others.
Jordan played roughly 12 percent of defensive snaps upon being activated from the Non Football Injury list in November following knee surgery. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound pass rusher showed enough of the unique bend and burst that compelled the Dolphins to move up nine spots in the draft for Jordan to convince Seattle he could be a part of its rebuild.
Pete Carroll and John Schneider are no strangers to offering second chances, but Jordan capitalizing on his would qualify as a monumental surprise after his NFL career appeared finished. Now the attention shifts to fellow second-chance DL and unrestricted free agent Sheldon Richardson, whom they acquired in exchange for a second-rounder and WR Jermaine Kearse last fall after he wore out his welcome during a turbulent four seasons with the New York Jets.
Carroll praised Richardson at the combine and explained that his effect on the 'D' extended beyond the stat line, where the former first-rounder stacked only one sack and three tackles for loss while playing more snaps than all Seattle D-lineman besides Bennett and Frank Clark.
Re-signing Richardson, along with Ndamukong Suh free agency's top remaining defensive linemen, would give Seattle an explosive, imposing and, yes, volatile set of former first-rounders to potentially build around. That would come in handy, too, with 2017 second-rounder Malik McDowell's NFL future in doubt after a lost rookie season and Seattle having traded both of its Day 2 picks in separate deals to acquire Richardson and LT Duane Brown.
In other Seahawks' RFA and ERFA news, they've opted not to tender RBs Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls, both of whom hit the open market. Neither is a major surprise, though Davis did show something down the stretch in Seattle's M.A.S.H. unit backfield.
Carroll also said at the combine that the team is as committed as ever to regaining its run-first identity that disappeared over the past two years. It appears seventh-rounder Chris Carson, a rookie revelation in camp who seized the starting job from Rawls and Eddie Lacy before breaking his leg in September, will get the first crack at resuming that role.