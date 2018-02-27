The Millard North graduate became NU's third Heisman Trophy winner, earning the 2001 honor. He also was Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O'Brien Quarterback Award winner, and an All-American. He holds numerous NU records and was one of just three QBs in NCAA history to rush for at least 3,000 yards and pass for at least 4,000 in a career.
Eric Crouch salutes the crowd after leading the Huskers to a 22-6 victory against Texas in the 1999 Big 12 Conference Championship Game in San Antonio. A new generation of Husker fans has not seen the Huskers win a conference title.
Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners, Johnny Rodgers (from left), Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch, were introduced to the crowd during Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Journal Star file photo
TED KIRK, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Johnny Rodgers (left), Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch gather at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
The former Nebraska quarterback and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner is joining the coaching staff at Midland University, that school announced Tuesday morning in a news release.
“I’ve got a passion for the game. I love being around the team and players,” Crouch said in the release. “I’m now looking for another opportunity to challenge myself and still remain in football. It’s a great opportunity close to home to help their football program out. I’m excited about where they’re going, the things they’re doing. I really just want to help them win football games, and help the players accomplish their athletic goals and their academic goals.”
Crouch, an Omaha native and Millard North graduate, threw for 4,481 yards and rushed for 3,434 in his career as a Husker, winning college football's most prestigious award as a senior. Now, his college coaching career will begin just up the road in Fremont at the NAIA school.
“Right now the goal is just to learn more about college football and how it works on the coaching side,” Crouch said. “For me, I’m coming in basically as a freshman. I’m looking at it like how quickly can I learn the playbook? How quickly can I understand the concepts of what this offense is trying to do?"
He will work under former NU player and coach Jeff Jamrog, who will be entering his third season as the head coach at Midland.
“We couldn’t be more excited here at Midland to have one of the most decorated college football players to ever play the game to be coaching our student-athletes,” Jamrog said in the release. “As good a player Eric Crouch is, he’s a better person.
“To me, he’s the total package. He’s an excellent teacher, excellent mentor, and motivator. He was the best in the country in 2001 as a quarterback. He was the captain of that football team. He has a tremendous work ethic. I know Eric is going to instill the work ethic, the attitude, the perseverance, all those things that student-athletes will go through.”
