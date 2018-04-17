Scott Frost remembers, because of course Scott Frost remembers.
The guy with one of the sharpest minds in college football doesn't forget a lot, even how the three spring games he played in 20-some years ago in Lincoln went.
Maybe he'll look out over the field Saturday and think back to when he put the pads on himself.
"It's really easy for me, after all these years, to separate from emotion and just focus on the job," Frost said Tuesday. "Now, I won't be calling plays or anything in the spring game. So I'll be a little more of a spectator at this one and I might take a look up and smell the roses a little bit."
Frost's assistants will call the plays at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game while the head coach keeps an eye on how his team responds to playing in front of what is expected to be a sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium.
Maybe he'll let his mind wander back to 1995 when, as a sophomore preparing to redshirt after transferring from Stanford, he went 10-for-17 for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
"That was a fun day," Frost said.
The three passing TDs was a Nebraska spring game record that stood until 2004. Two of the throws went to Riley Washington, who still holds the spring game record with three touchdown catches.
On a day when Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer both made their cases to be Nebraska's starter, it was Frost getting the front-page treatment in the Journal Star with a color photo of him — wearing No. 19 instead of his more familiar No. 7 — getting ready to fire a pass.
Frost's White team, which featured Nebraska's No. 2 offense and No. 1 defense, won that day, 40-34.
In fact, Nebraska's head coach was 3-0 in spring games when he was Nebraska's quarterback.
In 1996, going against a particularly nasty defense that would go on to finish the season ranked No. 7 in the country, Frost was harried into a 4-for-14 passing day while rushing for 50 yards. The game, played just two days after Berringer was killed in a plane crash, began with an emotional video tribute to the quarterback and ended with Frost's Red team winning 20-17.
"I don't think we got a yard. That was frustrating," Frost said.
And in 1997, Frost led what would go on to be the top offense in the country to a 34-28 Red victory.
With those results, it's clear why Frost made a point Tuesday of explaining how things could possibly shake out.
"We're going to put, honestly, the majority of the guys that are doing well on one side," he said. "I want to get some guys some experience and having success on both sides of the ball. Of course, we've done that that way before and the other side would win, so I expect great competition."
It's funny, the parallels one can draw from Frost's playing days to the coming Saturday.
After transferring from Stanford after his sophomore season, Frost played in front of what was then a spring game-record crowd of 39,771. Next year, Frost's first as Nebraska's starter, set another high-water mark at 48,659.
About 50,000 more than that are expected to show up Saturday. That would mean another record with Frost on the field. The current record sits at 80,149 for the 2008 game.
"The passion here and the support here is unbelievable. I don't think it's easily rivaled anywhere," Frost said. "Having, hopefully, a full stadium for this game is going to be special. And more than anything, it will give guys an idea of how great the fan base is and how strong the passion is in the state."
The passion has returned with Frost's ascension to head coach. And the circle of a favorite son takes one more step toward closure Saturday.