The list of football influence on Scott Frost’s coaching career is a who’s who of the accomplished and celebrated.
From his playing days in college and the pros, through being a small-school position coach and coordinator and earning the same positions at Oregon, to being a head coach at Central Florida and now Nebraska, the 43-year-old has crossed paths with an impressive set of football minds.
It doesn’t take long to realize that he’s done his best to incorporate at least something from everyone along the way, whether it’s a little trick or an overarching philosophy.
That recent clip that went viral about not swearing at players and encouraging them to, “desire to excel with no fear of failure?" That’s Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Frost said.
Frost’s fascination with tackling technique? Dates back to when he says he went from a bad NFL tackler to a good one under the guidance of Tomlin, Monte Kiffin, Raheem Morris, Rod Marinelli, Joe Barry and others.
Pick an area of the game, and Frost can probably tell you which parts he’s taken from those he’s worked alongside and added into his own coaching style. Some will be from Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Some from Jon Gruden.
As the Huskers return from spring break for a team meeting Sunday night and practice No. 2 of spring ball on Tuesday morning, much has been made about the structure of practice. It will be fun. It will be fast. It will include a torrent of gamelike repetitions and, eventually, an army’s worth of bodies.
Perhaps it’s no surprise then that the way Frost designs practice, a foundational piece of the puzzle for any football program, melds the styles and philosophies of his two cornerstone coaching influences: Tom Osborne and Chip Kelly.
The Osborne-era Huskers operated under different NCAA rules, but thought of big rosters as an advantage. More players who could potentially develop into difference-makers on the field, but also more practice bodies from which to glean work.
“Repetitions were what they were shooting for and we had enough guys on the team that we would practice two groups at a time and sometimes four groups at a time,” Frost said recently. “It means a lot of guys are getting reps.”
In Kelly’s four years at Oregon — Frost was there for each, plus three more with Mark Helfrich — he had smaller rosters. In fact, Kelly had 122 players his first year and actually oversaw a decrease from that mark to an average of 113.8 between 2009 and 2012. But boy, did the Ducks practice fast.
A 2010 New York Times Magazine story about the program titled, “Speed-Freak Football,” says UO practiced in the morning before the players went to class and that, “Oregon does no discrete conditioning during practice, no ‘gassers’ — the sideline-to-sideline sprints that are staples in many programs — and no ‘110s’ — sprints from the goal line to the back of the opposite end zone. The practice itself serves as conditioning. Just as they do during games, Oregon’s players run play after play … but at a pace that exceeds what they can achieve on Saturdays.”
Sound familiar?
From Frost’s early conversations with reporters here, it appears he’s planning on using a combination of the philosophies. More players equals more repetitions. Faster practice tempo means more repetitions. A big roster that works fast maximizes repetitions.
The Wood River native was on his way to implementing this strategy in his first head coaching stint at Central Florida. Per the school website, the Knights had 111 players on the roster in 2016, his first year there, and jumped to 127 in 2017. That’s more players than Oregon had in any of Frost’s seven seasons there.
Here in Lincoln, he said that he’s shooting for a roster of 150, though the football department and athletic director Bill Moos are still exploring the Title IX ramifications of expanding the cap from 135.
If NU finds a way to reach Frost’s preferred numbers, they will be the largest here since the Osborne era and would represent an increase from Kelly’s average marks of more than 30 percent.
Before the Huskers’ first spring practice earlier this month, Frost said his staff wants 130 to 140 repetitions per practice between team and 7-on-7 work. When Kelly was with the Philadelphia Eagles, he told the coaching clinic group Championship Performance that he aims for 135 to 150 or more per session.
“You start adding up those repetitions every time and that’s where you can really dial in the execution because guys have a lot of practice doing things,” Frost explained. “You don’t get better without practicing, and we want as many guys up and moving and practicing as we can get.”
This spring represents only the beginning of what amounts to a big experiment by Frost. It will take time — and some work by the athletic department — to develop the numbers he wants. By a rough count of the roster, and given that Frost said last week that he had no further attrition to report, the Huskers appear to have roughly 115 in spring camp. While the roster on the school’s website currently stands at 151, attrition is inevitable.
It will also take time to build the type of conditioning required to practice like Frost wants NU to practice. He said so himself, acknowledging before last week’s spring opener that the staff will, “kind of ease them into it so then we won’t have six reps, six fast reps in a row and go off the field and come back and do that again. We’ll start with a little bit fewer repetitions the first day, particularly for going at a fast pace and we’ll break them in gradually.”
Eventually, though, the goal certainly appears to be to develop an Osborne-sized roster working at Kelly-fast tempo.