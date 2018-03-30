When Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held talked the Lincoln Football Coaches Association through some film last month at a downtown restaurant, the coaching points he set out to convey were mostly fine-grain details of backfield play.
Steps, landmarks, eye discipline. The sorts of things a normal fan might not notice.
But as he showed clips of Central Florida backs Otis Anderson and Adrian Killins, the production was so striking that he also pointed out the obvious.
“I’ll tell you this: It helps to have guys that run 10.4 (seconds in the 100 meters),” Held quipped.
Indeed, Killins once ran 10.49 in high school, though he regularly ran in the 10.6-10.7 range. Anderson, fleet enough to average 7.2 yards per carry and finish 2017 with 845 yards of offense, logged a personal best of 10.97, according to Athletic.net.
It’s no surprise, then, that Held and the Huskers are pursuing running backs who are also accomplished track athletes.
When NU hosts its first junior day of the spring on Saturday, a player who fits that bill perfectly, Rahmir Johnson of Oradell, New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic, will be on campus, he confirmed to the Journal Star.
Johnson, a four-star prospect and the No. 20 running back in the country by 247Sports’ composite rankings, ran a 10.75 100 meters during the 2017 track season and is logging impressive numbers so far this spring. He said he's improved to the 10.5-range in the 100. Johnson has also put down a 21.46 200 meters and a 22-foot long jump in his accomplished prep track career.
As a junior at Bergen Catholic, he rushed for 555 yards (6.2 per carry) and six touchdowns, adding two receiving scores.
"With (Nebraska's) spread offense, a guy like me getting the ball a lot where I'm at as a slot receiver/running back, that's what I'm pretty much used to at the moment in high school, so that would be no different at Nebraska," he said.
Johnson saw Boston College last weekend and Ole Miss on Friday.
Asked what he wanted to see here, Johnson said, "Just the facilities and meeting all of the coaches and starting to build better relationships than just over text."
Johnson is being recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson, head coach Scott Frost and Held.
Other out-of-state 2019 prospects with offers from Nebraska who are expected to be in attendance here, according to HuskerOnline, include four-star defensive end Marcus Hicks (Wichita, Kansas), four-star offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) and three-star linebacker Luke Fulton (Youngstown, Ohio).
A host of in-state prospects are also expected to attend this weekend, including York trio Garrett Snodgrass, Brady Danielson and Noah Stafursky.
Snodgrass is already verbally committed as a scholarship player for the Huskers. Danielson (athlete, 6-3, 200) and Stafursky (lineman, 6-4, 300) do not hold NU offers, but are each attracting FCS interest, according to Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass.
Husker verbal commit Ethan Piper (Norfolk) will also be in attendance, as will several other 2019 state of Nebraska prospects — including Lincoln High's Cedric Case and Lincoln North Star's Luke Reimer — who do not hold NU scholarship offers.