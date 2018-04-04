Things move pretty fast in Mike Williams' world.
On the field, the junior receiver said he's run a 4.37 40-yard dash. That'll work in Nebraska's new uptempo offense.
Off the field, it's the same story.
The first evidence of that for Husker fans came in February, when NU strength and conditioning coach Zachary Duval sent a tweet with a video of Williams hammering out squat reps during offseason conditioning.
Duval explained in the tweet that the 5-foot-10 Williams showed up in Lincoln weighing 160 pounds. Four weeks later, he had packed on 11 pounds of muscle.
“That’s all Mike Williams. Mike comes with a tremendous attitude. All he knows is intensity. He’s a kid that you really can’t take any credit for that. You’re just pointing him in the right direction and giving him some encouragement," Duval said recently on the Sharp and Benning radio show. "But along the way, he’s the one that’s digging his heels in and going harder and harder and harder. Ten pounds on him will only speed that dude up, and he’s already fast."
Williams transferred to Nebraska from East Mississippi Community College — better known as Last Chance U to some folks. He arrived on a Wednesday, and started classes the next day.
There's that moving fast thing, again.
"But right now I have all A's and one B," Williams said.
Williams led East Mississippi with 30 catches for 669 yards and seven touchdowns as the Lions went 11-1 last season and won the junior college national championship.
That came one season after playing his freshman year at Georgia Southern, then deciding during spring workouts the following year to move on to East Mississippi.
Moving quickly, as always.
"Something just told me that something greater was out there," Williams said of leaving Georgia Southern. "It was definitely tough. I actually had to talk my parents into agreeing with me to do it. And once they agreed, it kind of made me feel better about the decision. People stuck behind me and that made it easier."
Now the Florida native is working his way through the intricacies of Nebraska's new offense with his new teammates. And he's doing well enough that NU head coach Scott Frost singled him out Tuesday after what the coach called Nebraska's "best workout" of the spring.
"Today's the first day — I think he’s indicative of some other guys — I really saw him starting to cut it loose today instead of having the (speed) governor on and not really being sure of where you're going and how you’re doing it," Frost said. "I saw him just go today and he looked like a different guy. We need more and more guys that are starting to cut it loose. I'd rather have guys make mistakes full speed than be slow and do the right thing."
In an attack in need of speedy pass-catchers, Williams doesn't plan on waiting around for his chance to make an impact.
"It's a little tough, of course. There's always going to be bumps in the road," Williams said. "But, I'm getting better every day."