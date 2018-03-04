As Nebraska spring football approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 25 most intriguing players expected to participate.
The list so far:
No. 25: Tyjon Lindsey, WR
No. 24: Chris Walker, OL
No. 23: Devine Ozigbo, RB
No. 22: Mohamed Barry, LB
No. 21: Barret Pickering, PK
No. 20: Jaevon McQuitty, WR
No. 19: Antonio Reed, S
No. 18: Collin Miller, LB
Deontai Williams, defensive back, sophomore
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost raised eyebrows on national signing day (Feb. 7) when he told BTN that the Huskers "signed as good a class at safety as anyone in the country."
Deontai Williams is a prominent part of that discussion.
A 6-foot, 170-pound transfer from Jones County (Mississippi) Junior College, Williams played high school football for powerhouse Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida — which had seven of the top 100 players in the state when he was a senior. He originally committed to Florida in 2014 before Will Muschamp left that school for South Carolina. Williams then committed to Georgia before eventually signing with Ohio and ultimately landing at Jones County.
You want intrigue? Consider that Williams was a surprise visitor to Nebraska's campus in December and did not publicly acknowledge anything about NU until announcing his commitment Dec. 17.
Intrigue? Watch Williams' highlights on Hudl. You'll see big hit after big hit.
"I call myself a sniper," he told Parker Gabriel of the Journal Star. "That's what I do. I'm just sniping people on the field — one-shot kill. I'm very vicious and very aggressive. I'm an aggressive player and I feel like I have that dog in me. You can't teach somebody to be a dog. You just either have that in you or you don't."
Williams says he can play either safety or corner and thinks the coaching staff has plans to try him at both. Makes sense. Both are positions of need for Nebraska. Should be an intriguing spring for Williams.