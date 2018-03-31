Mike Dawson has coached everywhere from Maine and New Hampshire to Akron to Boston College and Pitt to the Philadelphia Eagles.
He couldn’t think of a stop on his 19-year tour where he had the sheer number of players in his position group as he inherited as the new defensive line coach at Nebraska.
It was already going to be a big room given that NU returned every regular from last season. Then Scott Frost and staff decided to move in Ben Stille from outside linebacker and Chris Walker from offensive line. Damion Daniels comes off a redshirt year. In the summer, they’ll also add Tate Wildeman and Casey Rogers.
“That’s going to breed a lot of competition,” Dawson said Saturday. “The reps are going to be at a premium at our positions. … Some of the other (positions) are two-deep where they’re going to get 50 reps a practice. That’s just not the way it is, especially early on here as we’re giving everyone a fresh start and a clean slate.”
The clean-slate mentality means everybody is getting approximately equal repetitions through two padded practices. Sept. 1 remains off in the distance, but Dawson doesn’t want his players thinking that way.
“When you’re out there, you have to perform,” he said. “I told the guys, ‘These all matter.’ This practice mattered today. It’s going to matter in us winning a championship down the road and it’s going to matter in how much you’re going to play on the field. You’ve got to prepare yourself like this thing is mattering to you right now.”
Confidence in Jackson abounds: Junior cornerback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday gave an honest read of his early career here and outlined his plan to play more physically and more aggressively.
The former four-star prospect said he was excited about playing in Erik Chinander’s defense. Chinander’s take on Saturday: It’s not the scheme that will make or break Jackson’s career.
“That kid should thrive in any defense,” the coordinator said. “He’s got talent. He needs a little more physicality. We need to work on that, but he knows it and he wants to work on that. He’s going to be a great guy pressed up on receivers because of the length he possesses.
"I think he’s a very talented athlete, he’s a special kid and we’re going to try to make him the best we can.”
Count Aaron Williams among the believers that Jackson is in for a big jump.
“Lamar, in the past, he got thrown in the fire and he didn’t know how to adjust to it because in high school he wasn’t a full-time DB,” the senior safety said. “So it was kind of new to him. Especially in college ball, we expect you to be ready now. His biggest thing is the learning curve. He’s been learning, and now he’s ready to attack it.”
Ole Miss transfer Dixon playing linebacker: Breon Dixon’s Twitter bio maybe says it best.
“Defensive weapon @ the University of Nebraska,” it reads.
Dixon is listed as a defensive back on the school website’s roster, but secondary coach Travis Fisher on Saturday confirmed Dixon is working with outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt.
“He moves like a DB, but he’s a linebacker,” Fisher said of the Loganville, Georgia native, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds.
Dixon’s eligibility remains uncertain. If the NCAA rules in favor of several former Ole Miss players, he will likely be granted immediate eligibility. If not, he would have to sit out 2018 and play as a sophomore in 2019, per standard NCAA transfer rules.
Defense ahead of the curve: The Husker offense is installing a mile of material right away and smoothing out the details over time.
The defense is proceeding in a different fashion.
“We don’t have as much install,” Chinander said. “We want to do the little things right before we move on. It’s just a different style of learning. We’re ahead of the curve right now, but they’re going to catch up really quick. I’ve seen it happen for a lot of years with Coach Frost.”
It’s not like the NU defense is just lining up and playing base looks, though. Not possible against this offense, according to Dawson.
“This thing goes so fast and the offense is so multiple that you have to have a lot of checks and a lot of your defense in to be able to survive,” he said. “A lot of what we do defensively stems from our base calls, and then we kind of branch out and add little bits and pieces here and there to it.
“If they can get this foundation down and know it and be stone-cold with it, then it will allow us to keep investing and keep putting more defense in as we roll.”
Williams picking up defense fast: The senior safety has accumulated a wealth of knowledge about defensive schemes during his college career.
In the midst of learning his third one, he’s noticed a significant change in Chinander’s 3-4 system compared with Bob Diaco’s 3-4, which was in place at Nebraska last season.
“On both sides of the ball, it’s more aggressive now and there’s a lot more communication,” Williams said. “Everybody’s got to really talk to each other out there in order to get the play executed.”
In what’s become a theme this spring, Williams also remarked on the quicker pace of practice.
“I kind of like it because it makes you think fast — think on the move — and if you can train your mind to think fast, you’ll be able to play fast,” said the native of Atlanta.
Chinander said he’s seen Williams make big strides early on this spring.
“He understands what we’re trying to get done,” the coordinator said. “He’s the first one to make some calls in the coverage. I think he’s got a high football intelligence, and that’s really going to help him as we move on. He’ll not only understand what his job is, but also what the under coverage’s job is and what the offense is trying to present to us.”
Ozigbo likes progress so far: Through four practices of spring football, senior running back Devine Ozigbo feels like the Huskers are off to a good start.
“I think its definitely been good,” he said. “I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere. The players are definitely buying in, so it’s been fun. I think the backs are all stepping up, and we’re all making each other better."
Running back Greg Bell has gotten plenty of praise from the coaches since practice began, and Ozigbo sees it, too. Playing for Arizona Western Community College last season, Bell was the nation’s fourth-ranked junior college running back by 247Sports for the class of 2018.
“He’s real fluid when he runs,” Ozigbo said. “I definitely think he’ll be an asset to this team.”
— Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Brent C. Wagner