Nebraska spring football begins Friday morning, though the Huskers will then take spring break off before getting to the heavy workload beginning March 27.
With the official start date closing in, however, there are countless storylines and areas of interest. The Huskers are installing new systems in all three phases. They are nearly two months into a new winter conditioning program. They will have a new starting quarterback.
And, oh yeah, Scott Frost is in charge now.
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but here are 10 things to keep an eye on as spring ball gets rolling in Lincoln.
1. The quarterback battle royale
Did you think anything else would lead off this list?
The overwhelming odds are that Scott Frost is in no rush to decide on a starter. Even when he does, odds are that he won’t make it public. In fact, it would be no surprise if they tried to keep it under wraps until Sept. 1’s opener against Akron.
And yet it will be the dominant storyline through the spring and summer. Who will it be? Patrick O’Brien has the most experience, even if it isn’t much. Tristan Gebbia seems to have piqued the new staff’s interest. Frost said Adrian Martinez was his favorite quarterback in the country for the 2018 class. Each has question marks and, at the moment, limitations. It’s certainly possible the Huskers aren’t done adding to the room, as the transfer market usually heats up after spring ball.
All eyes will be on the signal-callers.
2. A raft of newcomers debut
Nebraska welcomed eight midyear enrollees in January. Sophomore defensive lineman Ben Stille said it felt like a new guy popped up every time he walked through the football facilities.
Several will likely be counted on as immediate contributors. In that department, it’s easiest to look to the junior college quartet of linebacker Will Honas, defensive back Deontai Williams, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Greg Bell. There's also freshman kicker Barret Pickering. The other freshmen — Martinez, offensive lineman Will Farniok and receiver Justin McGriff — also have no lack of intrigue.
How many push for playing time right away?
3. Updates from the infirmary
Injuries are always part of the game, but even before the first nicks of spring ball begin, the status of several players will draw significant interest.
Outside linebacker Luke Gifford (hip) and center Michael Decker (left knee) are both mending from autumn surgeries. Before Mike Riley was fired, he intimated that Gifford would miss spring ball and Decker could be ready for some or all of it.
The picture is a little cloudier with safety JoJo Domann and running back Tre Bryant. Domann suffered a setback late last year in his recovery from April ACL surgery and Frost recently called his chances this spring “hit or miss.” Bryant had knee surgery in October and, while Frost said the junior is a perfect fit for NU’s system, the head coach wasn’t sure of his status for the spring.
One other to watch: Khalil Davis’ mother tweeted late last month that the junior defensive lineman had surgery on his right hand after weights fell on it in the weight room, but also said, “he should recover within 3 weeks.” That’s about the beginning of spring ball.
4. Pecking order behind Morgan, Spielman
Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman provide the most productive returning receiving duo in the Big Ten. After that, there will be a whole lot of competition. Frost and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters likes to use a lot of players and a lot of roles in the receiving corps. Competition among the slot types will include sophomore Tyjon Lindsey and transfer Mike Williams this spring — Jaron Woodyard and Miles Jones will arrive in the summer. Guys who figure to be more outside-types include redshirt freshman Jaevon McQuitty coming off of knee surgery and McGriff, with Andre Hunt and Dominick Watt arriving later.
5. Backfield battle only beginning
Running back will be one of the most-watched position battles between now and September. For now, junior college transfer Greg Bell is set to compete with sophomore Jaylin Bradley, seniors Mikale Wilbon and Devine Ozigbo, and also Bryant. Bryant’s health, as previously mentioned, is still a question mark. Bradley drew recruiting interest from this staff at UCF, though he ultimately took a late offer from NU. Wilbon and Ozigbo have the most experience but also struggled in space last fall.
This is a good opening salvo for backfield competition, but remember that freshman Maurice Washington doesn’t arrive until the summer — and he still has to qualify academically — nor does freshman all-purpose back Miles Jones.
6. Dixon’s status
We momentarily move off the field to note that Breon Dixon’s eligibility status rests with an NCAA appeal. If fellow Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson is allowed to play immediately at Michigan, it’s expected that other Rebels transfers will also be cleared. Dixon, who played some as a true freshman in Oxford last fall, enrolled at NU in January after the NCAA levied sanctions against Ole Miss.
Dixon is a versatile player who’s listed as a defensive back but could play all over for the Huskers. Whether that’s in 2018 or 2019 will be determined in the coming months.
7. What happens at corner?
Nebraska returns three underclassmen who logged extensive playing time in 2017, though juniors Lamar Jackson and Eric Lee and sophomore Dicaprio Bootle all had their struggles in the fall. After that, NU is thin on numbers.
Deontai Williams played mostly safety at Jones County (Mississippi) Junior College, but it would be no surprise to see him start spring here as a corner.
There are still several questions that may not be answered by the spring. Dixon’s eligibility may factor here, and corner figures to be a spot NU could explore in the graduate transfer market.
For now, though, the returning trio, Williams and of course players such as Jeremiah Stovall, Avery Anderson and other 2017 reserves get the first crack at pushing for playing time.
8. Who rises unexpectedly? Who falls?
On his “Sports Nightly” radio appearance last week, Frost said he thinks there will be surprises in fall camp. Could someone come from way off the radar to push for playing time? Will any starting players in the past find themselves now buried on the depth chart? It’s a little early to throw out true off-the-wall candidates, but it’s certainly possible.
9. Pay attention to attrition
By the Journal Star’s count, there are 89 scholarship players and 150 total players on NU’s roster. The NCAA scholarship cap is 85 and, though Frost and athletic director Bill Moos are looking into raising the football roster cap, it’s thought to currently sit at about 135.
Every season and every coaching change results in some attrition. So far, Zack Darlington and Dylan Owen have left the program. There will be several more, perhaps starting with a pre-spring roster announcement, but almost certainly more news on this front will surface by the end of spring ball.
10. April 21
Not that anybody needs a reminder, but the Red-White Spring Game sold out in 25 hours.
The Huskers won’t be anything near a completed product by the time 85,000-plus file into Memorial Stadium and the Big Ten Network crew goes live, but Scott Frost will be roaming the sideline in front of a full house. It will be quite a scene.
The expectation is that all spring practices — save maybe the spring game and one other — will be closed to the public and reporters. It may be hard to discern just how much progress is made in the above nine areas before we get to 11 a.m. April 21.
But hey, spring football is nearly here. Let’s let the Frost era rip.