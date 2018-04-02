Welcome back to the Husker Extra recruiting notebook.
With spring ball in full swing, we’re going to move this weekly update to Monday, at least through the spring game.
And what fortuitous timing: Nebraska wrapped up the first of three key recruiting weekends that coincide with spring ball, hosting more than 30 prospects for a junior day over the weekend.
So, let’s get to the updates.
As is normal for this time of year, the Huskers hosted a variety of prospects on unofficial visits for the first junior day of the spring. They’ve got another coming this weekend and then, of course, they’ll host a ton of prospects at April 21’s Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
NU had a few players they’ve already offered and are pursuing hard, a few intriguing regional kids, a bunch of in-state guys and a handful of Class of 2020 kids as well.
In addition to 2019 verbal commitments Ethan Piper (Norfolk) and Garrett Snodgrass (York), the four 2019 kids in attendance this weekend who already had offers in hand were four-star defensive end Marcus Hicks (Wichita, Kansas), four-star running back Rahmir Johnson (Oradell, New Jersey), four-star offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) and three-star linebacker Luke Fulton (Youngstown, Ohio).
1️⃣8️⃣ Blackshirt Mentality 💪🏽🦍 pic.twitter.com/jVQdQGIBoi— Luke Fulton (@LukeFulton_11) April 1, 2018
Johnson had high expectations coming in, because he had heard from former teammate and four-star outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste a bit about the school following Jean-Baptiste’s official visit here this winter.
Jean-Baptiste, of course, picked Ohio State over the Huskers at the last minute. Somewhat humorously — unless you’re an NU coach or fan — Johnson told the Journal Star on Thursday, “I thought he was going to Nebraska, but I guess not.”
Johnson, though, enjoyed his visit here. He’s also seen Boston College and Ole Miss recently, but said he’s not getting to as many schools as some prospects this spring because of his track schedule.
I want to thank the coaches for their hospitality today at Nebraska. I enjoyed it and look forward to returning soon. #GBR pic.twitter.com/2twpDPRaaL— Rahmir Johnson⚡️ (@rahmir_johnson) April 1, 2018
Pulling out the stops: While reporters were waiting for post-practice interviews at the Hawks indoor facility on Saturday afternoon, some of the junior day visitors were in and out of practice. That included Hicks, one of the most coveted defensive line prospects in the Midwest, and his dad, escorted by associate athletic director for football Matt Davison.
Hicks also met with NU system President Hank Bounds during his visit. Bounds was very involved in the recruiting process between December and February after Frost was hired — he hosted breakfast at his house on Sunday morning before recruits left town from their official visits — and it’s pretty clear he’s going to continue to be in the picture.
Thank you to all the coaches at Nebraska for their hospitality and making me feel at home. Also thank you to the President for talking with me. I had a great visit @coach_frost @CoachRHeld @Coach_Dewitt pic.twitter.com/66HUxlDgiF— Marcus Hicks (@harcus_micks) March 31, 2018
Then, of course, there’s Tom Osborne. The Hall of Fame coach and former athletic director took pictures with just about any recruit on campus this weekend that wanted one, and he rocked some retro Adidas gear, too.
A glimpse of 2020 talent: There’s plenty of time to write about the class of 2020, but it’s shaping up to be another deep talent pool in Nebraska, and the Huskers hosted four intriguing in-state guys on Saturday.
Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts (6-foot-3) already has an offer and is a four-star prospect and top-100 player in both Rivals’ and 247Sports’ early 2020 rankings. His teammate, running back Jeyvon Ducker, is also garnering Division I interest.
Omaha Burke athlete Xavier Watts has Power Five offers from Iowa State and Purdue. He caught 35 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore and is also a starting safety for head coach Paul Limongi.
Had a great time at Nebraska’s Junior day. Thank you for the opportunity and look forward to coming back.☠️🔴#huskers pic.twitter.com/hqpq2nq3u3— ❌ Watts (@xavierwatts6) April 1, 2018
It will also be interesting to watch the recruitment of Kearney High’s Miko Maessner. He rushed for 986 yards (9.6 per) and added 178 receiving yards as a sophomore, totaling 13 touchdowns.
Had a great time at Husker Junior Day! #GBR @coach_frost @coachwilhite @CoachRHeld pic.twitter.com/g4gfIq0wCY— Miko Maessner (@M1kochu) March 31, 2018
Isaac Gifford, the younger brother of NU outside linebacker Luke Gifford, was also on campus and has an early offer from Oregon State.
Betts (first-team), Ducker (second-team) and Maessner (second-team) were the only three sophomores to earn Super State honors from the Journal Star in the fall.
NU also hosted a few out-of-state 2020 prospects, including four-star Colorado offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, who already has a Husker offer.
I wanna thank everyone involved with the Nebraska Junior Day! Specifically @GregAustin2717 I had a great time and have a really good feeling about what’s going on here in Lincoln. Can’t wait to come back soon. @SixZeroStrength @raptorathletics pic.twitter.com/E4w9qGoGSV— Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) April 2, 2018
Back at it again this weekend: The Huskers bring in another round of prospects for another junior day event this weekend.
The list is fluid, of course, but is expected to include running back Thomas Grayson (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Husker verbal commit Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) and others.
Four-star offensive lineman John Olmstead (Metuchen, New Jersey) said he will be on campus Friday, before continuing on to Michigan on Saturday-Sunday and Notre Dame on April 9-10. He’ll be at LSU Ole Miss before arriving in Lincoln.
A pair of four-star Florida defensive backs, Cortez Andrews (Tallahassee) and Josh Sanguinetti (Fort Lauderdale), have also noted on Twitter in recent days that they plan to visit Nebraska in the near future, though they did not indicate exact dates.