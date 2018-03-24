Nebraska's coaching staff has said repeatedly over its first three-plus months here that it will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the roster here.
That apparently includes exploring the graduate transfer quarterback market.
According to an ESPN report, the Huskers have had contact with Arizona grad transfer Brandon Dawkins.
UCLA, Indiana, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic are among the schools showing interest in quarterback Brandon Dawkins, a graduate transfer from Arizona. Dawkins is planning to visit FAU and Indiana in the coming weeks. Dawkins passed for 2,418 yards and... https://t.co/lkA5wMcTy1— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 23, 2018
In three years with the Wildcats, Dawkins threw for 2,418 yards (completing 56.3 percent of his passes), 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and also rushed for 1,582 yards and 20 scores.
His best statistical year came as a sophomore in 2016 when he threw for 1,348 yards and rushed for 944 and 10 scores in 10 games. In 2017, though, Khalil Tate burst onto the scene, became a Heisman Trophy candidate and the clear quarterback of the future under new head coach Kevin Sumlin.
The report said Dawkins plans to visit Lane Kiffin-led Florida Atlantic and also Indiana in the coming weeks, and also mentioned interest from UCLA.
NU has three scholarship quarterbacks eligible to play under first-year head coach Scott Frost this fall in sophomore Patrick O'Brien, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and freshman Adrian Martinez.
Central Florida transfer and Wahoo native Noah Vedral is currently a walk-on and is not eligible to play this fall after following Frost from Orlando in January.
Frost has said previously that his ideal quarterback room has five scholarship players.