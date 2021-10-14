NEAT, CLEAN, UNIQUE HOME. NEEDS ATLEAST ONE WINDOW INSTALLED TO HAVE A LEGAL BEDROOM; TWO WINDOWS AND A WALL FOR TWO BEDROOMS. NEW WATER HEATER IN 2019, FURNACE IN 2011. IF YOU HANDY, THIS ONE IS A DANDY!
0 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $69,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Within a year, sisters Maddy and Brittany Brewer went from furloughed from their jobs to opening their own bakery from home to beginning renov…
After nearly 50 years in the Platte County Clerk's Office, County Clerk Diane Pinger plans to retire from her position due to health reasons.
After selling his stake in Five Nines, Nick Bock started 31st Street Capital with his wife and has bought four flooring companies.
Not everyone involved has walked away from the recent rash of traffic accidents in Platte County.
A Thursday morning semi-car accident resulted in minor injuries.
Ann Preister of rural Humphrey had been at Columbus Community Hospital for her annual mammogram when she learned the next several months of he…
There's a sign hanging in the Eggers' barn that says "You have to be good enough to be lucky enough."
Both vehicles caught fire after the collision on U.S. 275. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said it has not been determined which vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.