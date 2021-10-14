 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $69,000

0 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $69,000

NEAT, CLEAN, UNIQUE HOME. NEEDS ATLEAST ONE WINDOW INSTALLED TO HAVE A LEGAL BEDROOM; TWO WINDOWS AND A WALL FOR TWO BEDROOMS. NEW WATER HEATER IN 2019, FURNACE IN 2011. IF YOU HANDY, THIS ONE IS A DANDY!

