 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $115,000

1 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $115,000

1 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $115,000

ONE OWNER CABIN AT BELLWOOD LAKES. WELL MAINTAINED, WITH PRIVATE LAKE SETTING AND LARGE FENCED IN LOT. OVER SIZED GARAGE/SHOP 45'X50' WITH CONCRETE FLOOR. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, QUEEN BED FRAME WITH NEWER MATTRESS AND RETRACTABLE AWNING ALL STAY! OUTSIDE SHOWER AREA. THIS IS A NO WAKE LAKE. LEASE FEE FOR NEW OWNER WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1,200 PER YEAR. HOA FEE PAID SEPARATE, CURRENTLY $100 PER YEAR.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News