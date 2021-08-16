1 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $115,000

ONE OWNER CABIN AT BELLWOOD LAKES. WELL MAINTAINED, WITH PRIVATE LAKE SETTING AND LARGE FENCED IN LOT. OVER SIZED GARAGE/SHOP 45'X50' WITH CONCRETE FLOOR. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, QUEEN BED FRAME WITH NEWER MATTRESS AND RETRACTABLE AWNING ALL STAY! OUTSIDE SHOWER AREA. THIS IS A NO WAKE LAKE. LEASE FEE FOR NEW OWNER WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1,200 PER YEAR. HOA FEE PAID SEPARATE, CURRENTLY $100 PER YEAR.