1 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $159,900

YOUR CHANCE TO ENJOY LAKE LIVING AND PLAY IN THE SUN AND WATER. CABIN AND STORAGE SHED ARE ON 2 LEASED LOTS LOCATED ON NO WAKE PORTION OF THE LAKE. CURRENT LOT LEASE IS $3,450/LOT PER YEAR. FOR QUESTIONS ON LAKE RULES AND REGULATIONS, CONTACT CHERYL BRANDENBURGH AT 402-276-4127. FOR QUESTIONS OF LOT LEASE, CONTACT ATTORNEY TOM MAUL AT 402-564-5880.

