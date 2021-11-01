1 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $39,900

LONGTIME RENTAL AVAILABLE "AS-IS"
Land near Jenny Lake located about 3 miles west of Monroe has been recently put up for sale to create a new subdivision in an area off of 415t…
The Columbus Police Department made weapon violation arrests on Oct. 22.
Columbus High will board the buses midday on Friday for the long trek out west. Although CHS just defeated North Platte, and has a better over…
It was more of a coronation than a competition. Lakeview volleyball wasn't interested in any drama this time around.
Lakeview scored four straight touchdowns, generated 478 yards of offense and dominated a 42-20 road playoff win Friday in Milford.
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
The Columbus Public Schools is looking to hire staff in part to help support its ever-expanding district.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution opposing 30-by-30, joining dozens of Nebraska c…
Let’s start at the beginning — Hi! I’m Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press an…
