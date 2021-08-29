1 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $50,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Scotus Central Catholic coach Tyler Linder and his staff went over all sorts of what he called "doomsday scenarios" in the days and hours lead…
Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to put a spotlight on “a hidden gem” that is the bed and breakfast, The Wild Plum.
Who are these Discoverers? Well, that's a good question.
- Updated
The Schuyler Central High School softball team put a smashing end to a 26-game losing streak over the weekend, winning an high-scoring 18-11 a…
- Updated
What’s become an annual tradition in Northwest Columbus is also the site of a welcoming environment for the community, Parkway Plaza Marketing…
- Updated
Columbus High coach Kelsey Newman put her squad through a mental exercise at practice on Wednesday, one the team wasn't completely aware of.
- Updated
Nineteen straight points in the second and third quarters allowed Omaha Central to pull away from Columbus High in a 45-28 Eagles win over the…
- Updated
Scotus Central High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game against Wahoo. The following studen…
Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by exa…
WATCH NOW: The kindness of strangers: Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee helps prepare home for Ortiz family
On Sunday afternoon, Maria Ortiz watched as area high school students who make up the Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee delivered furnitur…