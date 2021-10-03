2 Bedroom Home in Bellwood - $295,000

 Skip to main content
LAKE LIVING AT ITS BEST WITH STUNNING PLATTE RIVER VIEWS! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM LOG CABIN STYLE HOME AT BELLWOOD LAKES. OWNER BUILT AND OCCUPIED SINCE 2012. CABINETS ARE CLEAR PINE WOOD. VAULTED WOOD CEILING AND WOOD-BURNING STOVE IN COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH INCREDIBLE WOOD PALLET WALL WITH CUSTOM HAND MADE SHUTTERS, HUGE CLOSET, BUILT-IN WARDROBE, SITTING AREA FOR RELAXING AND BALCONY WITH RIVER VIEWS.

