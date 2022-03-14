A GREAT PLACE TO START! NICE ONE LEVEL RANCH STYLE HOME READY FOR A NEW OWNER. NEW WITHIN THE LAST 9 YEARS: 20X24 2 CAR GARAGE, APPLIANCES, CARPETING, WINDOWS, SIDING, SHINGLES, WATER HEATER AND BATHROOM. NEW FURNACE 2010, CENTRAL AIR 2009.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $150,000
