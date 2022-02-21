DON'T MISS THIS ONE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IS READY FOR IT'S NEW OWNER! WITH A NON-CONFORMING OFFICE AND FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. THE 2 CAR GARAGE COMES WITH A NEW WOOD BURNING STOVE SO YOU CAN WORK ON THOSE PROJECTS ALL YEAR! CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $163,000
