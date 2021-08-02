 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $165,000

TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME LOCATED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF COLUMBUS. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES TWO BEDROOMS 1 BATH. HARD WOOD FLOORING IN ONE BEDROOM WITH A NICE EAT IN KITCHEN. FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. BACK YARD IS SEMI PRIVATE WITH OPEN LOT BEHIND THE HOUSE. NICE SIZE WOODEN DECK TO SIT AND ENJOY. COME TAKE A LOOK.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News