 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $170,000

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $170,000

MOVE IN READY RANCH HOME. FULL BASEMENT WITH NICE FINISHES. EXTRA STORAGE IN THE BASEMENT. NICE FLOOR COVERINGS THROUGHOUT. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE COMPLETELY FINISHED PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A WORK AREA. NICE PAVED PATIO IN THE BACK OF THE HOUSE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Duncan to expand

Village of Duncan to expand

Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News