 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $187,500

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $187,500

THIS COZY HOME FEATURES A BIG KITCHEN, HUGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, AND MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. THE 18X15 FAMILY ROOM IS LIKE A SUNROOM OFF THE BACK OF THE HOUSE. THE ONE CAR GARAGE COULD ALSO BE CONVERTED INTO A TWO CAR GARAGE OR ONE CAN USE THE EXTRA SPACE FOR A NICE WORK AREA. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Duncan to expand

Village of Duncan to expand

Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News