ALL BRICK RANCH IN EAST PARKWAY, WELCOMING LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, 2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN, IF A WALL WAS PUT UP YOU COULD HAVE A THIRD BEDROOM ON THE MAIN AND STILL HAVE A FORMAL DINING ROOM. THEY ARE CURRENTLY COMBINED TO ONE LARGE AREA CURRENTLY USED AS A LIVING ROOM. MAIN FLOOR FULL BATHROOM, KITCHEN/DINING COMBO. THE BASEMENT IS PARTIALLY FINISHED WITH A LARGE FAMILY ROOM OR HAS BEEN USED AS A NON CONFORMING BEDROOM, A FIREPLACE, 1/2 BATHROOM, LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM WITH SHOWER.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000
