NEW CONSTRUCTION ZERO-ENTRY TOWNHOME BY B-D CONSTRUCTION INC IN NEW AUGUSTINE PLACE SUBDIVISION! ENJOY MODERN AMENITIES IN THIS 2 BED, 2 BATH TOWNHOME, INCLUDING LARGE KITCHEN WITH CONVENIENT CENTER ISLAND, OWNER'S SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
Shaking things up a little: Ag Park Bar and Grille opens at Ag Park, provides food options for casual diners and casino-goers
A new restaurant space has opened at Ag Park, featuring a very different look, weekend brunch and other new options as staff finish making the…
Ryker Sky, 15, of Columbus, put a smile on kids' faces when he dressed up as Spider-Man at the Platte County Fair last week.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…