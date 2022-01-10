2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $240,000

KICK BACK ON ONLY WEEKENDS & HOLIDAYS OR ENJOY YEAR-ROUND LAKE LIVING IN THIS WELL-KEPT HOME! OWNER HAS ADDED HER FLAIR WHILE UPGRADING THE LIVING SPACE. RECENT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT WAS THE ADDITION OF A 2ND BEDROOM! OTHER UPDATES INCLUDE REPLACING THE GRINDER PUMP IN 2021, NEW ROOF 2020, BATHROOM UPDATE 2020, DREDGED BEACH 2020, FENCE 2019, FLOORING 2018. HUGE DECK PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR ENJOYING PEACEFUL LAKE LIFE! 150' OF BEACH FRONT. FENCED YARD FOR PETS. REDUCED TRAFFIC ON DEAD-END ROAD.