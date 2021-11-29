2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $242,500

CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY RANCH ON APPROXIMATELY 1/2 ACRE ON THE EDGE OF COLUMBUS. TWO BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS WITH ONE BATHROOM COMBINED WITH LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. MAIN FLOOR FAMILY ROOM LEADS TO COVERED DECK. LOTS OF ROOM IN BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, PROJECTS, ADDITIONAL ROOMS, ETC. TWO OVERHEAD GARAGE DOORS, OPENERS AND REMOTES. CITY WATER AND SEWER FOR DOMESTIC SUPPLY. WELL CAN BE USED FOR WATERING LAWN. OUTDOOR SHED HAS ELECTRICITY AND CONCRETE FLOOR.