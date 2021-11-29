 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $242,500

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $242,500

CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY RANCH ON APPROXIMATELY 1/2 ACRE ON THE EDGE OF COLUMBUS. TWO BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS WITH ONE BATHROOM COMBINED WITH LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. MAIN FLOOR FAMILY ROOM LEADS TO COVERED DECK. LOTS OF ROOM IN BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, PROJECTS, ADDITIONAL ROOMS, ETC. TWO OVERHEAD GARAGE DOORS, OPENERS AND REMOTES. CITY WATER AND SEWER FOR DOMESTIC SUPPLY. WELL CAN BE USED FOR WATERING LAWN. OUTDOOR SHED HAS ELECTRICITY AND CONCRETE FLOOR.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News