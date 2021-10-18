TAKE A PEEK AT THIS NICELY DONE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN COLUMBUS. HOME FEATURES LOTS OF UPDATING. BASEMENT HAS TWO ROOMS CURRENLTY USED AS BEDROOMS BUT WOULD NEED AN EGRESS WINDOW TO BE A CONFORMING BEDROOM, TO MAKE A 4 BEDROOM HOUSE. LARGE FENCED IN YARD AND A SEPERATE OVERSIZED GARAGE THAT IS HEATED AND COOLED. WOULD MAKE A GREAT WORKSHOP. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900
