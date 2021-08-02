 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $252,900

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $252,900

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $252,900

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 2 BATH TOWNHOME, WITH THE ABILITY TO ADD A THIRD BEDROOM AND BATH IN THE BASEMENT. PLUMBING IS ALREADY SET. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH WITH WALK-IN SHOWER. LIVING ROOM FEATURES CUSTOM BLINDS. HOA INCLUDES TRASH, LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL. DON'T WAIT TO MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME!

