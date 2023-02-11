LIKE NEW TOWNHOME IN MEADOW RIDGE SUBDIVISION! MAIN FLOOR FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN FEATURES LARGE ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES & ABUNDANT CABINET SPACE. DINING AREA WITH SLIDING DOORS TO LARGE, PRIVATE COVERED DECK. GREAT ROOM FEATURES 10' CEILINGS WITH LARGE WINDOWS. MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED PRIVATE BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET WHICH CONVENIENTLY CONNECTS TO MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. BASEMENT COULD EASILY BE FINISHED WITH 3RD BEDROOM, 3RD BATH, AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM. SELLER PREFERS CLOSING DATE AFTER 4/15/23.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Nebraska football players received invites to the NFL combine, but one highly-productive Husker did not.
Nebraska has its eye on the Class of 2024, and potential centerpiece Carter Nelson is getting plenty of attention from Husker coaches.
An armed robbery was reported in Columbus Sunday night.
The Nebraska Football Roster Reset series kicks off with a look at the crowded quarterback room, where Jeff Sims aims to challenge Casey Thomp…
Rachel Ness and Aaron Wiese were sky-high about their wedding. They had a slight celestial theme throughout the decor and signage.