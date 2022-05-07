2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $285,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION ZERO-ENTRY TOWNHOME BY B-D CONSTRUCTION INC IN NEW AUGUSTINE PLACE SUBDIVISION! ENJOY MODERN AMENITIES, INCLUDING MAIN FLOOR MUDROOM, HUGE KITCHEN WITH CONVENIENT CENTER ISLAND, OWNER'S SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH, LARGE CLOSETS AND COVERED BACK PATIO. BASEMENT FRAMED AND INSULATED FOR 2 ADDTL BEDS, BATH AND FAMILY ROOM. BASEMENT BATH HAS BEEN PLUMBED AND SHOWER IS INSTALLED. EXTERIOR FEATURES LP SMART SIDING, STONE, UGS AND SOD. TAXES BASED ON LOT ON ONLY. FIRST UNITS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETE