 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,900

NOW'S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A DESIRABLE PART OF COLUMBUS! BUILT IN 2020, THIS HOME HAS ALL YOU COULD ASK FOR WITH EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING AND STUNNING FINISHES. CUSTOMIZE THE BASEMENT TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN. THE SEPARATE OFFICE, WALK-IN PANTRY AND PATIO OFF THE DINING ROOM ARE JUST A FEW FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE WITH YOUR NEW HOME. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall events planned in Columbus

Fall events planned in Columbus

With cooler weather around the corner, there will be a variety of events taking place in Columbus to help usher in the arrival of fall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News