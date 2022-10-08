2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,900

NOW'S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A DESIRABLE PART OF COLUMBUS! BUILT IN 2020, THIS HOME HAS ALL YOU COULD ASK FOR WITH EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING AND STUNNING FINISHES. CUSTOMIZE THE BASEMENT TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN. THE SEPARATE OFFICE, WALK-IN PANTRY AND PATIO OFF THE DINING ROOM ARE JUST A FEW FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE WITH YOUR NEW HOME. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!