ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE, ONE OWNER HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND LOCATED NEAR ELKS COUNTRY CLUB. THIS VERY CLEAN AND SPACIOUS HOME HAS 1,962 SQ. FT ON MAIN FLOOR. LARGE ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM AND STORAGE ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS SINK AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE. FURNACE AND HEAT PUMP REPLACED IN 2019 WITH 10 YEAR WARRANTY. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. DRIVEWAY AND SIDEWALK REPAIRED BY THRASHER WITH A 5 YEAR WARRANTY. PROPERTY TAXES OF $2,473.02 FOR 2021 ASSESSMENT.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $325,000
