2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $329,900

Michael Rheiner, M: 402-881-5500, michael.rheiner@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Nearly New Farm View ranch is now available! 1500+ FSF, 2 beds/2 baths of move in ready and modern finishes that also includes a den/office. Granite counters; walk-in pantry with motion activated light; soft close drawers in kitchen; SS Appliances; engineered and luxury flooring; main floor laundry with primary bedroom access. Basement has rough finishes including large open living space, plenty of storage, and the same 1500+ footprint. Basement has rough-ins and an egress window to add another bedroom and bath if you wish. What better way to recession proof your investment then by adding value when finishing off the basement! Lawn care and snow removal are covered by the monthly HOA. All appliances stay, including the washer and dryer. Buyers should direct their real estate agent to contact the listing agent for showing instructions. This is a Corporate Relocation and will require additio

