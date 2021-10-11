ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE, ONE OWNER HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND LOCATED NEAR ELKS COUNTRY CLUB. THIS VERY CLEAN AND SPACIOUS HOME HAS 1,962 SQ. FT ON MAIN FLOOR. LARGE ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM AND STORAGE ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS SINK AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE. FURNACE AND HEAT PUMP REPLACED IN 2019 WITH 10 YEAR WARRANTY. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. DRIVEWAY AND SIDEWALK REPAIRED BY THRASHER WITH A 5 YEAR WARRANTY. PROPERTY TAXES OF $2,473.02 FOR 2021 ASSESSMENT.
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus community lost a local leader in manufacturing during the weekend with the passing of Phil Raimondo.
The former treasurer of the Nebraska Airboaters Association is facing charges after allegedly taking money from the organization.
Within a year, sisters Maddy and Brittany Brewer went from furloughed from their jobs to opening their own bakery from home to beginning renov…
During her first-ever mammogram earlier this year, Tracy Matas was told the worst possible of outcomes: She had breast cancer.
Both vehicles caught fire after the collision on U.S. 275. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said it has not been determined which vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
A Thursday morning semi-car accident resulted in minor injuries.
Although Terri Hager said she realized her breast cancer diagnosis could be worse, she and her doctors were optimistic that the Duncan native …
On Tuesday, Berkley Reeder celebrated her 10th birthday with presents, cupcakes and some time on the new playground set at her home, courtesy …