Ready to be impressed? This townhouse is what you've been looking for. The lay-out is well thought out and the finishes are stunning. There will be nothing for you to do but move in and begin enjoying the beautiful kitchen as it's open to the living room and dining room, which makes it great for entertaining. This great-room is filled with lots of sunlight from the big windows, and a nice view out the patio door over-looking the well cared for back yard. HOA is $90/month and includes mowing and snow removal. The well-positioned office space just down the hall from the kitchen is a convenient bonus. And if all of that isn't enough, there is an additional 1500 sf in the basement just waiting for you to finish with an additional living space and another bedroom if that is your dream. This is what you have been waiting for. Call today before it's gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
The body of a teenager has been recovered following a July 5 incident.
Phyllis Wragge
Schuyler graduate Easton Hall said he learned a lot after completing his freshman season playing basketball on the Peru State junior varsity team.
Battle Creek starting pitcher Kaleb Kummer held the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to just three hits, leading to…
Platte Center's 50th annual Fourth of July Celebration came to a close on July 4.
Columbus Community Hospital recently received $12.6 million from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Shovel-Ready Capital …
While the sign outside of J. Patrick's says "Tuxedos," the Columbus menswear store does so much more.
Hadley Osten has turned a piece of family history into a project for this year’s Platte County Fair.
There’s an angel looking over David City.