2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $420,000

HERE'S YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO BE ON THE WATER AT BEAUTIFUL CHRISTOPHER'S COVE! THIS IS AN ALL BRICK RANCH HOME WITH A HUGE PATIO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE & A WALK-OUT BASEMENT. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR FEATURES HUGE LIVING ROOM, LAUNDRY, 1/2 BATH, OVERSIZED MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, FULL BATH AND 2ND BEDROOM. BASEMENT HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, KITCHEN AREA, 3/4 BATH AND 2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS THAT COULD BE MADE INTO BEDROOMS. WALK OUT TO THE LAKE AND ENJOY THE BEAUTY ON THE WATER!