2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $459,900

FIRST TIME EVER ON THE MARKET FOR THIS ONE-OWNER CUSTOM BUILT RANCH ON A HUGE DEEDED LOT AT WAGNER LAKES! INCREDIBLE VIEWS TO ENJOY EVERY DAY THROUGH LARGE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING A WIDE AND BEAUTIFUL AREA OF THE LAKE. MANY IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDING A NEW RETAINING WALL, NEW COMPOSITE DECKING, ROOF, HEAT PUMP, WELL AND MORE. NO SHOWINGS BEFORE 10 AM. PLEASE PROVIDE 24 HRS NOTICE AND SHOW ONLY TO QUALIFIED BUYERS.