2 Bedroom Home in Creston - $120,000

HERE IS THE ONE FOR YOU! NO REMODELING NEEDED! THIS HOME WAS REFURBISHED JUST A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO. IT HAS AN INSPIRING OPEN CONCEPT. IT'S NEW FROM THE WIRING TO THE ROOF! THIS HOME SITS ON A NICE CORNER LOT AND SPORTS 2 BEDROOMS AND BIG OPEN KITCHEN. DON'T FORGET THE MAINFLOOR LAUNDRY. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!