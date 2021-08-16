2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $105,000

HOME HAS MANY UPDATES AND PERFECT FOR A FIRST TIME HOME BUYER OR RENTAL PROPERTY. GRAB THAT CUP OF COFFEE FOR YOUR SHORT DRIVE TO COLUMBUS, ALBION, OR WHERE EVER! IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN, HOME SITS ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE SCHOOL SO YOU'RE NOT HAVING TO TRAVEL FAR! HOME OFFERS NEW HVAC, DUCT WORK, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, FLOORING, PAINT, ETC! LAUNDRY USED TO BE IN THE BASEMENT, CURRENT OWNERS BUILT AN ADDITION SO THE LAUNDRY IS NOW ON THE MAIN LEVEL OFF THE KITCHEN. A COVER WAS ALSO ADDED ABOVE THE BACK DOOR.