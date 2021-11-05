LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! LOOKING FOR A QUITE AREA TO LIVE? THIS HOME IS ON THE WEST EDGE OF GENOA AND HAS 3 LOTS. THERE IS A DOUBLE CAR GARAGE AND 30X40 BUILDING. LOTS OF POTENTIAL IN THE HOME ITSELF. PROPERTY BEING SOLD AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $117,700,000
