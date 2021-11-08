LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! LOOKING FOR A QUITE AREA TO LIVE? THIS HOME IS ON THE WEST EDGE OF GENOA AND HAS 3 LOTS. THERE IS A DOUBLE CAR GARAGE AND 30X40 BUILDING. LOTS OF POTENTIAL IN THE HOME ITSELF. PROPERTY BEING SOLD AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $117,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A case of rabies has been confirmed in a domestic animal in the city of Columbus.
The best part about the past 22 years of Rick Hurner’s 47-year career as a barber has been the freedom of owning his own shop and seeing gener…
XO Bridal owners Katy Allsman and Samantha Higgins said they believe their new store helps fill a need in Columbus that’s been missing for ove…
Five miles north of Rogers in Colfax County sits a hidden gem of Northeast Nebraska – Maple Creek Canyon.
One of the busiest streets in Columbus will see major reconstruction to repair the road, storm sewers and more following a vote from Columbus …
Kurt Frenzen was eight years younger the last time Lakeview football made the playoff semifinals. Is that young enough to be the young version…
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff credited a joint effort between various law enforcement agencies in apprehending an escaped Platte County Det…
There was something just a little off about Lakeview volleyball a month ago.
LINCOLN - Syracuse put the launch sequence on countdown early in Wednesday's match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But just when it was time for ignit…
LINCOLN- Lakeview high school has a handful of teams in 53 years as an institution that are considered the most beloved and most important to …