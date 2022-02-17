1 1/2 STORY HOME ON A CORNER LOT, 2 CAR GARAGE, SHEDS, THIS HOME NEEDS A LITTLE LOVE BUT COULD BE AN AMAZING HOME! RAILING HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM STEPS GOING UPSTAIRS FROM OUTSIDE. DO NOT ADVISE USING AT THIS TIME. PROPERTY BEING SOLD AS IS. CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION.
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $87,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fatality has been reported in Friday morning car accident near Duncan.
On Monday evening, the Columbus Planning Commission approved the redevelopment plan for a casino, horse racetrack and hotel project northwest …
An Olympic gold medalist who has Columbus ties is once again representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Games.
Editor's note: This article previously contained an error, stating that Molly Parsons earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the Univer…
The Nebraska legislature passed a bill reducing inheritance tax on Friday morning, but Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Micek…
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in announcing the April visit to Nebraska.
Prentis Reddick, 33, was accused of fatally shooting Loyal Brown after coming to the aid of Brown's girlfriend in November 2020.
Now she can't imagine a better way to spend her afternoons and weekends, but just a few months ago Columbus High sophomore Danica Taylor was c…
Nicole Saalfeld can trace her entrepreneurial spirit back to when she was 6, offering to polish her sisters’ nails in exchange for money.
About four years ago, Randy and Joanne Mueller were traveling from Columbus to Omaha or further to get their fix of escape rooms.