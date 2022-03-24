2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $87,500

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY OR A LITTLE TLC TO MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME. THIS 2 BED/1 BATH HOME HAS BEEN A RENTAL FOR THE PAST 10+ YEARS. ONE BLOCK FROM SCHOOL AND DOWNTOWN.
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
As the youngest of 11, Adam Pieper said he knew he had to earn his own wage after college as his parents couldn’t financially support all of t…
Witnesses told troopers that the twin-engine aircraft fell from the sky near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Eder Sanchez said he never imagined he would have “the great opportunity” of becoming a chef.
Dale Dicke, a 70-year-old first-generation farmer and owner/proprietor of Dicke Feedyards in Creston, recently received the Outstanding Senior…
Columbus High sophomore Carly Gaedeke had to chuckle a little bit afterward when asked where she learned the flip throw-in.
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
Lakeview High School senior Ben Drozd said he entered the speech season performing in the entertainment category for the first time on “a whim…
When one is in a warzone, the comforts of home seem very distant, figuratively and literally.
