CHECK OUT THIS NEWLY REMODELED 2 BED, 1 BATH HOME! ALL ROOMS HAVE NEW CARPET, DRYWALL AND PAINT. THE BATHROOM IS COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH NEW WINDOWS, CABINETS, WALK-IN SHOWER AND NICE MODERN FINISH. DON'T HESITATE TO STOP BY AND MAKE IT YOURS.
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $92,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
According to a Monday morning press release from Columbus Police Department (CPD), a man was arrested on a first degree murder charge over the…
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
Larry Houdek
If anyone asked Alyssa Blohm around a year ago about opening a dog grooming business, she would have said it was the last thing she had in mind.
Lakeview wrestling coach Jeff Bargen was surprised by a video presentation and recognition for his 100th dual victory on Tuesday at home. Just…
Platte County
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday saw a flurry of activity on the local news scene with the announcement of a murder in Columbus over the p…
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
After nearly a decade-and-a-half, Jim Brock is retiring as head coach of the Lakeview Community Schools cross country program.