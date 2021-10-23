ATTRACTIVE NEW CONSTRUCTION CENTRALLY LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL LEIGH, NEBRASKA. PROPERTY FEATURES LUXURY VINYL PLANK THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE MAIN FLOOR, HARD BOARD SIDING AND A LARGER ONE CAR GARAGE. BASEMENT CAN BE CUSTOM FINISHED.
2 Bedroom Home in Leigh - $179,900
