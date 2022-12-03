CHECK OUT THIS CUTE 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME ON A GREAT CORNER LOT IN LEIGH, NE. OWNER HAS ADDED ALL NEW MATCHING WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER SINCE MOVING IN. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COVERED DECK TO ENJOY YEAR ROUND! THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUCHES!
2 Bedroom Home in Leigh - $192,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Matt Rhule is just getting to know the current Huskers, meeting with them for the first time in person Monday morning. However, he and quarterback Casey Thompson conversed at length Saturday.
Tom Osborne said his call with new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was “cordial” and relatively brief. “I talked to (Rhule) a little bit about (Mickey Joseph) and the job Mickey’s done in the interim.”
Matt Rhule sounded more like a Nebraskan and Husker coach than Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost put together, writes Tom Shatel.
A temporary Harrah’s casino is still on track to come to Ag Park in Columbus and the provisional license may be approved as early as Dec. 14.
A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening.
Former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, posted a statement to Facebook after rampant internet rumors falsely suggested he was involved in the altercation.
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
As I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska, writes Amie Just. Here's why.